Burst water pipe causing supply interruptions in Craven Arms area

A water pipe has burst in south Shropshire causing supply interruptions in the Craven Arms area.

Teams from Severn Trent Water are working in the Aston on Clun area and they say the fix is taking them a little longer than anticipated.

They anticipate being able to get supplies back on by midday today. The issue was first reported just after 7.10am on Thursday.

"Our teams are working hard to get your water flowing again, but the fix is taking us a little longer than we first anticipated," said a spokesman for the water company.

"We believe we’re on track to have this fixed by 12pm and we really appreciate your patience during this time."

