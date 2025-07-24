Wolves release 2025/26 away kit

The turquoise strip, created by SUDU and dubbed 'into the den', will be worn away from Molineux for the upcoming season.

Following the positive reaction to the gold home kit, Wolves' bold away kit choice will catch the eye in the Premier League and features 'a distinctive turquoise base, with a debossed geometric wolf head print, inspired by the geometric lines of Molineux'.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde models Wolves' new 2025/26 away kit (Picture: Wolves)

It has a ribbed collar and sleeve hems, with lightweight and breathable fabric.

Further described by Wolves, the kit is 'an abstract representation of the primal heart of the wolf pack, ready to conquer outside its familiar territory'.

Club historian Peter Crump said: “Away kits are such an iconic part of our history, and it’s nice to see the development from last season’s kits. Like on the home kit this season, the badge has moved back into the nature place from the middle.

Goncalo Guedes models Wolves' new 2025/26 away kit (Picture: Wolves)

“The collar reminds me of the Manders Paint shirts of the late ‘80s, so you can see the designers have looked at our old strips. The home shirt has a collar from the 1970s, but this is definitely the 1980s in the design.”

The new away kit is available to purchase from tomorrow (Friday, July 25) online and in the Molineux megastore, with the pro away shirt costing adults £80 and the standard shirt costing £60.

Wolves' new 2025/26 away kit (Picture: Wolves)

The full price list:

Pro away shirt | Adult | £80

Pro away shirt | Women | £80

Away shirt | Adult | £60

Away shirt | Adult | Long sleeve | £70

Away short | Adult | £30

Away sock | Adult | £16

Away shirt | Women | £60

Away shirt | Junior | £45

Away shirt | Junior | Long sleeve | £52

Away short | Junior | £25

Away sock | Junior | £14

Away infant kit | £45

Away baby kit | £40