Train evacuated after fire breaks out on board during journey through Shropshire

It is thought that the train may have hit a large object on the track near Craven Arms on Sunday night.

No-one was hurt but both rail and road travel was severely disrupted.

The alarm was raised about 10.30pm on board the train travelling on the Heart of Wales line between Shrewsbury and Hereford.

There were 60 passengers on board when the fire started under the train near to Craven Arms station.

Not even home yet, train caught fire 🔥. We are safe . What a day @hannahcasewell4 pic.twitter.com/KOoG4QfO7e — HayleyAVFC (@HayleyCasewell) May 22, 2022

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and a spokesperson for British Transport police said that in an operation run jointly with colleagues from the emergency services the fire was extinguished and about 60 passengers were evacuated from the train.

"It's currently believed the fire happened as a result of the train hitting a large object on the track. Investigations are continuing."

⚠️Due to an operational incident between Shrewsbury and Newport South Wales the line is blocked.



Train services running through these stations may be cancelled or suspended between Hereford and Shrewsbury.



Disruption is expected until the end of the day. pic.twitter.com/NJeVsJEXtH — Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) May 23, 2022

Transport for Welsh said that the line was blocked and train services were suspended between Hereford and Shrewsbury.

It urged customers to use alternative rail services between Cardiff Central and Shrewsbury via Birmingham New Street and said that Transport for Wales rail tickets were being accepted by other rail companies.

Among those on the train were football fans returning home from the last games of the season.

The A49 trunk road was also closed between Craven Arms and Strefford until the early hours on Monday morning.