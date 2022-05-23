Notification Settings

Train evacuated after fire breaks out on board during journey through Shropshire

By Sue AustinCraven Arms

Train lines through Shropshire are severely disrupted after passengers had to be led from a train in south Shropshire when a fire broke out on board.

It is thought that the train may have hit a large object on the track near Craven Arms on Sunday night.

No-one was hurt but both rail and road travel was severely disrupted.

The alarm was raised about 10.30pm on board the train travelling on the Heart of Wales line between Shrewsbury and Hereford.

There were 60 passengers on board when the fire started under the train near to Craven Arms station.

Emergency services were quickly on the scene and a spokesperson for British Transport police said that in an operation run jointly with colleagues from the emergency services the fire was extinguished and about 60 passengers were evacuated from the train.

"It's currently believed the fire happened as a result of the train hitting a large object on the track. Investigations are continuing."

Transport for Welsh said that the line was blocked and train services were suspended between Hereford and Shrewsbury.

It urged customers to use alternative rail services between Cardiff Central and Shrewsbury via Birmingham New Street and said that Transport for Wales rail tickets were being accepted by other rail companies.

Among those on the train were football fans returning home from the last games of the season.

The A49 trunk road was also closed between Craven Arms and Strefford until the early hours on Monday morning.

Last week emergency services and the health services held a major training exercise that centred around the scenario of a train crash.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

