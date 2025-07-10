Police share photo of man officers want to speak to after theft from Marks & Spencer in Bridgnorth
Police have shared a photograph of a man they'd like to speak to regarding a theft from Marks & Spencer in Bridgnorth.
By Megan Jones
Published
Officers in Bridgnorth are appealing for the public's help following a theft from the town's Marks & Spencer Foodhall store.
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said several goods were taken from the store between 3pm and 3.20pm on Wednesday, June 11.
Anyone with information is asked to email bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.police.uk with reference number 22/53562/25.