Police share photo of man officers want to speak to after theft from Marks & Spencer in Bridgnorth

Officers in Bridgnorth are appealing for the public's help following a theft from the town's Marks & Spencer Foodhall store.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said several goods were taken from the store between 3pm and 3.20pm on Wednesday, June 11.

Photo: Bridgnorth Police/West Mercia Police

Anyone with information is asked to email bridgnorth.snt@westmercia.police.uk with reference number 22/53562/25.