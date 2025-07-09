Llangollen International Eisteddfod show cancelled due to 'extraordinary medical incident'

The 'Uniting Nations: One World concert' will no longer go ahead, organisers have confirmed.

A statement from the Llangollen International Eisteddfod said: "Due to an extraordinary medical incident - tonight's event has been cancelled.

"We want to thank our own medical teams who are managing the extraordinary medical incident.

Ambulances stock image (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

We are working with the Ambulance services and medical teams managing the incident giving them the support necessary.

"The Llangollen International Eisteddfod intends to run as normal from 9am tomorrow, but this will be based on the expert medical advice we receive. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Emergency services have been contacted for comment.