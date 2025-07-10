Driver cut free from car after crash with barrier over A442 in Telford

A single car was involved in the crash on the B5061 Holyhead Road, over the A442 near Snedshill, at 4pm today (Thursday, July 10).

West Mercia Police officers, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) crews and West Midlands Ambulance Service personnel attended.

Firefighters helped cut the man free from the vehicle before he was conveyed to hospital by ambulance.

SFRS watch commander Tim Hughes was on the scene and told the Shropshire Star: "A gentleman lost control coming up Holyhead Road and veered into the street furniture above the A442 Queensway.

"If he'd hit it a bit harder it could have been much worse. Some of the street furniture that was damaged has fallen onto the road below - it was potentially a very serious incident."

Emergency services at the scene near the Greyhound Roundabout after a vehicle crashed into barriers

A number of people reported significant tailbacks on the surrounding roads, including the A442 and B5061.

The A442 was closed southwards towards Telford town centre but has since reopened.

Emergency services at the scene of the crash on Holyhead Road near the Greyhound Roundabout

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Police were called to reports of a single-vehicle collision at around 4pm today on the Holyhead Road in Snedshill in Telford.

“Emergency services are currently on the scene and expected to remain there while the area is made safe.”