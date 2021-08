Fire engines at the scene of a fire at Walthamstow Mall on Selbourne Road, Walthamstow, east London. London Fire Brigade (LFB) have declared a major incident as more than 100 firefighters tackle a blaze at the east London shopping centre. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Monday July 22, 2019. See PA story FIRE Walthamstow. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The collision happened at Onibury at around 11.30pm on Monday. Nobody was trapped in the vehicles.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 11.30pm on Monday, August 16, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place.

"This incident involved one large goods vehicle and one light commercial van. No persons trapped. Crews made vehicles safe.