'We were very overwhelmed with how it went' - Downpours fail to spoil Market Drayton Carnival 2025

Despite the rain, Market Drayton Carnival certainly lived up to hopes of being "bigger and better" than ever, with fun and entertainment for people of all ages throughout Saturday (July 19).

Floats with incredible displays made their way through the town, greeted and waved on by hundreds of residents.

One of the several colourful floats at Market Drayton Carnival. Picture: Market Drayton Carnival

In a change for this year's event, Cheshire Street was booming with the relocation of the main stage to outside the town library, while there was fun in the Town Park with inflatables, an alpaca experience, a balloon modeller and much more.

There was singing, dancing and further entertainment on the main stage throughout the day as food vendors lined the town's main high streets, and Stokes Fun Fair was a hit with residents and visitors.

Residents turned out in their numbers despite the rain. Picture: Market Drayton Carnival

Louise Groves thanked Jade Coleman-Nicholls for her help in organising the event and was overjoyed to see the town in full carnival spirit.

"We were very overwhelmed," she said. "It was lovely to see that everybody came out despite the rain.

Market Drayton Mayor Tim Manton (left) with the 'Carnival Queen'. Picture: Tim Manton

"It didn't deter anybody and to see all the children's faces, families and residents from the care home come out and wave was amazing.

"It was quite breathtaking and overwhelming that you get to see all of that after it is something that you put a lot of effort into."

Floats made their way through the town during Market Drayton Carnival 2025. Picture: Tim Manton

Market Drayton Mayor Councillor Tim Manton thanked organisers for their hard work on a "proud" day for the town, and took his hat off to those who took part and attended despite the weather.

Market Drayton Carnival 2025. Picture: Tim Manton

He added: "The carnival was brilliant, the weather never played ball with us. However, it is testament to the resilience to the people of Market Drayton because whatever the weather threw at us, it just didn't dampen anybody's spirits.

"There were a number of brilliant floats, the streets were lined during the parade despite it raining for most of it, Cheshire Street was packed, there were activities on the Town Park, a fun fair, and the main stage outside the library worked really well.

Market Drayton Carnival 2025. Picture: Market Drayton Carnival

"There was a brilliant atmosphere throughout the day, a great vibe, lots of people turned out and a real carnival atmosphere for a fantastic day."