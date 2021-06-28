Road closures planned for rail work

The work will lead to some disruption for motorists

Network Rail will be replacing three miles of line, which runs through Craven Arms station.

Preparatory work will take place next month and the main track renewal work will be carried out over four weekends in September and October. This will involve cutting and removing the existing rail tracks, before installing and welding the new rail tracks and other components.

The crossing at Long Lane will be closed to through traffic from the junction with A49/Shrewsbury Road to the junction with Stokewood Road from Monday, July 5, to Friday, July 9 – to allow the work to install cabling ahead of track work.

It will then be closed from Monday, September 17, to Monday, November 22.

A diversion using Clun Road and Watling Street will be put in place for smaller vehicles. Larger vehicles will be diverted to use A49, A4113, B4385 and B4368.

The diversion along Watling Street will allow vehicles continued access to the household recycling centre at the industrial park on Stokewood Raod.