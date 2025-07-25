Family pay tribute to much-loved grandfather who died after crash on Shropshire/Staffordshire border

Staffordshire Police officers were called at 3.30pm on Friday, June 27 to reports of a serious collision involving a motorbike and a car on Chester Road, near Weston-under-Lizard. A third vehicle was damaged as a result of the collision but not directly involved.

David Mason who died in the accident in Weston

The motorcyclist, 65-year-old David Mason from Stafford, was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died on Monday, July 14.

In a statement, Mr Mason's family said: “In loving memory of David Mason, father and grandfather who was taken too soon. So brave, such a fighter. Ride high Daddykins. We miss you so much. Our Dad our hero xxx.”

The family is being supported by specialist officers.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We are keen to speak to anyone who was travelling in the area with any information or dashcam footage which could help collision investigators.

"Call us on 101, quoting incident 506 of June 27, or message us using Live Chat on our website.

"You can also get in touch with collision investigators directly by emailing ciu@staffordshire.police.uk."