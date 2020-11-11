Charlie's fabulous poppy work is fit for heroes

Charlie Teague, from Craven Arms, has designed fantastic poppy artwork

Charlie, who is 20 years-old, took up painting and metalwork this year after encouragement from his family to find something creative to occupy him after finishing education.

Recently Charlie has been designing fantastic poppy artwork for Remembrance Day and has decided to donate all the proceeds to military charity Help for Heroes.

Charlie with his poppy artwork

He chose to create poppies to sell on behalf of Help for Heroes because his life has been transformed by art and he understands how the charity transforms the lives of our wounded heroes. Many of the sick and wounded veterans that Help for Heroes support also turn to art to help them in their recovery, finding it an especially powerful way to help with their mental health, and as a way to portray feelings that can be hard to express verbally.

Charlie’s parents, Sue and Tim, had found it difficult to find things to keep him occupied since leaving the education system, but were delighted when family friends Helen and Robert Williams started giving Charlie metalwork lessons and instructions in painting and drawing.

Although Charlie, who is non-verbal, struggles to concentrate and complete tasks, he found a new love for art and craft and has been creating amazing work that has far exceeded his family’s expectations. So much so, that his family have started a business for his art, metalwork and garden designs which have sold like hotcakes and and he is even selling items internationally now.

Charlie Teague

The poppy artworks are available outside Charlie’s house, Manor House Farm in Baucott, Craven Arms, displayed in a special Help for Heroes stall also created and designed by him.

Sue Teague, Charlie’s mum, said: “We’re so proud of everything Charlie has achieved with his dedicated teachers who help him with is work. He has really enjoyed making the poppies and he hopes that anyone passing by will stop and pick up one of his poppies in return for a donation. He’s keen to raise as much money as he can for Help for Heroes.”

Laura Williams, who looks after Charlie's Facebook page and whose parents help to teach him, said Charlie has raised so much money in only a few days.

Charlie Teague with his poppy plaques..

"I put it on his Facebook page saying any donations would be welcome but we didn't expect this amount of support we have got from it," Laura said.

"You can tell Charlie is really proud of himself. It's really nice. We have had some people message us on Facebook asking if Charlie can do bigger artwork and pieces so he has been busy making custom pieces as well."

To find out more about Charlie’s amazing work and how to collect a Poppy, visit www.facebook.com/charlieteaguedesigns/.