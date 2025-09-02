Do you remember the 49er?

Sorry folks, we can’t replace the 49er, but a new calendar and directory might help. The contact information for 67 local traders is included in a beautifully illustrated local calendar. And at the back, there’s a directory of all those advertising so you can, once again, quickly find a local tradesman who won’t charge you travel expenses.

The profit will be split between Halford and Stokesay churches. For Halford, the money will go towards regaining an electricity supply after more than two years of managing without...quite a feat! St Thomas’ Halford is now a festival church welcoming you to services for special occasions, such as Harvest and Christmas. It’s also able to hold weddings and Christenings, currently lit by battery powered fairy lights and candles - very atmospheric!

The calendar has been created by the Friends of St Thomas’, with a good deal of help from the 49er team and Craven Design and Print.

You can get your copy for £9.50 from Halford Church at a coffee morning (the third Saturday of each month) between 10.30am and 12.30pm. Alternatively, you can phone Pam Cowley, on 01588 673951, or email friendshalford@gmail. Some businesses in Craven Arms will also have some for sale.