Benjamin Grindley, aged 39, has only been ordered to pay back £1,148 after swindling The Telford Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort out of thousands of pounds.

Telford Magistrates Court was told that Grindley, the son of a retired police sergeant, had worked at the high-end venue in Great Hay Drive, Sutton Way since 2022 and was in charge of memberships.

However, he fell on hard times and, between January 2023 and April this year, decided to direct payments into his own account to help pay off debts.

Grindley used a Sum Up point of sale system to accept card payments which should have been going to the venue.

He set up two bank accounts not in his name to accept the payments, including one called Telford Health Company.

His offending came to light when a member became suspicious about payments she had made.