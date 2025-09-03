Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by car in Telford

The incident took place at the junction of Haybridge Road and Crescent Road in Hadley, Telford, earlier today (September 3).

The emergency services were called to the scene at around 3pm, with police, a land ambulance, and an air ambulance helicopter all attending.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said that one man had been treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital.

He said: "We were called to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian at the junction of Haybridge Road and Crescent Road at 3pm. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a man who was the pedestrian.

"He was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital by land ambulance."

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said officers had attended, and no arrests were made.

He said: "Officers attended a collision on Haybridge Road in Hadley, involving two cars and a pedestrian, around 3.10pm today. One man was taken to hospital with serious injuries. No arrests were made."