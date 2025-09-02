A49 near Ludlow closed for several hours after tractor struck a bridge - with 'significant damage' caused

The A49 near Ludlow was closed for several hours overnight after a tractor collided with a bridge.

The incident happened around midnight on the A-road, between the A4113 near Bromfield and the B4368 at Craven Arms.

At the time, a spokesperson for National Highways reported the crash had caused "significant damage".

The road was reopened at around 5am on Tuesday, with temporary traffic lights in place.

The A49 near Ludlow was closed for several hours overnight after a tractor collided with a bridge. Photo: Google

An update from National Highways West Midlands said: "'Stop and go' traffic lights are in place - letting traffic pass both ways.

"These lights are due to remain in place for a number of weeks, while the bridge is repaired, following a collision."

At around 8.30am, live traffic data suggested the lights were causing minor delays.

The AA Traffic News website reported: "Slow traffic due to emergency bridge repairs on A49 both ways between Quarry Meadows and Knighton turn off.

"Temporary traffic lights following an accident involving a bridge early hours of this morning."

West Mercia Police were reportedly at the scene overnight and have been approached for comment.