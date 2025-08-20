Former south Shopshire shop with 'substantial' warehouse to go up for auction

The former J-Mart in Craven Arms closed last year, shortly before being put up for sale in November with a £395,000 price tag.

The chain, which sells a range of homewares, DIY and garden goods, still has several operating stores, including in Hereford, Leominster and Kington.

Now the premises on Ludlow Road is due to go under the hammer next month, with a guide price of £275,000.

The former J Mart in Craven Arms. Photo: Bond Wolfe Auctions

Agents with Bond Wolfe Auctions describe the property as "a substantial detached building" with parking, yardage and loading, which has potential for alternative uses - subject to obtaining the necessary consents.

The unit boasts around 3,857 square feet (358.28sqm) of retail space on the ground floor, with a rear mezzanine retail area of 4,220 square feet (392.03sqm).

Inside the former J Mart in Craven Arms. Photo: Bond Wolfe Auctions

The site also has off-road parking for several vehicles to the front, and a rear covered carpark area with parking for around 14 vehicles.

The auction, which will be held on September 11, will be livestreamed on the Bond Wolfe website.

Those interested in bidding must pre-register online no later than 3pm the day before.