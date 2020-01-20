Woman taken to hospital after crash between bus and van closes A49 at Craven Arms

Emergency services were called to the A49 near to the junction with Whettleton Hill shortly after 10.30am.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "One ambulance attended an RTC involving a van and a bus on the A49 at Craven Arms.

Road Closure A49 Craven Arms near junc Whettleton Hill. Emergency services dealing with road traffic incident, expect delays. @WMerciaPolice @shropsfire @OFFICIALWMAS — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) January 20, 2020

"Two patients required assessment at the scene. One woman, a passenger on the bus, was given treatment at the scene and was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital as a precaution.

"The second patient did not require hospital treatment and was discharged on scene."

The busy stretch of road was closed in both directions while the two vehicles were recovered, affecting drivers between Shrewsbury and Ludlow.

Police took to social media to say the road had re-opened at around 2.15pm.