Inaugural talk to be held in memory of town's stalwart volunteer

Dennis Twist died in August last year, aged 92. He and his wife Margaret had lived in the town for four decades and in that time Dennis had become a well known figure in the local community.

Mr Twist volunteered in numerous groups in the town such as Clun Carnival and Show as well as the Shropshire Wildlife Trust. He was also an active promoter of environmental causes.

Christina Anderson from Clun said: “Dennis' death was a sad loss to the community of South Shropshire. In the course of the 41 years since he and Margaret first began to put down roots in the area, living first in Mardu and then more recently in Clun, Dennis became a key and stalwart promoter of many causes and community activities, often taking on administrative and financial roles.

“He was passionate about climate action and preservation of local wildlife and countryside. For many years both he and Margaret were active members of at least one of the Clun walking groups and he was still involved in the organisation of the Clun Carnival just a few days before his sudden death.”

She added: “Representatives of the groups who came to rely so heavily on his dependability and hard work have organised a talk to celebrate Dennis’s contributions, also providing an opportunity for a social gathering to honour him.”

The talk takes place at Clun Memorial Hall, on Friday October 4, 7 for 7.30pm and if successful it is hoped the talks will become an annual event.

The inaugural Dennis Twist Memorial Talk is to feature local author, environmentalist and the winner of Wales Book of the Year 2024, Tom Bullough.

Tom will speak on ‘Wales and the Borders: their early history and imminent future.’

Mrs Anderson added that all are welcome to the free event, but they will be taking donations.

She said: “Join us at the Memorial Hall for a drink and nibble at 7pm, before the talk at 7.30, followed by discussion. The event is free, but we hope you will give generously to defray the costs and, hopefully, to support our endeavour to create an annual opportunity for a talk on one of the areas Dennis supported so well.”

Anybody wishes for further information they should contact clunandbc@shropshirewildlifetrust.org.uk