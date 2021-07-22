Firefighters tackle 13-acre crop blaze in Cleobury Mortimer

By Nick HumphreysCleobury MortimerPublished: Last Updated:

Fire crews have been battling a 13-acre crop fire in south Shropshire this afternoon.

Firefighters tackle 13-acre crop blaze in Cleobury Mortimer

Six fire engines were sent to Prizeley Road in Cleobury Mortimer shortly after 2pm on Thursday, and are still there now.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service statement said: "At 2.02pm, SFRS Fire Control received a call. Six fire appliances including the incident support unit and the water carrier were mobilised from Cleobury Mortimer and Ludlow. An operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the police.

"Approximately 13 acres of standing crops alight. Four high pressure hose reel jets and beaters in use."

Cleobury Mortimer
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News