Reinforced Jiggers Bank to be inspected after ‘vigilant’ resident raises concerns over cracks in retaining wall

Some 200 metres of retaining wall along the road linking Horsehay with Ironbridge had been repaired last year in a ‘difficult’ engineering project that closed the route for months.

Now a resident who lives near the road says he has “serious concerns about the safety of the recent Jiggers Bank stabilisation works”. He has taken pictures which appear to show cracks and movement in the wall.

Telford & Wrekin Council says the concrete can “accommodate these effects while maintaining overall integrity”.

The resident told told the council that he has “serious concerns about the safety of the recent Jiggers Bank stabilisation works, I feel there is something fundamentally wrong with the way it was repaired”.

Jiggers Bank. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

He said: “Immediately after the repairs were made I noted and reported cracks forming in the new surface of the wall. New cracks are forming on a almost weekly basis, most running vertically from top of the wall to ground level, hairline but varying in width, some wider at the top, some at the bottom and widening/shearing with time.”

He added that the “wall has pulled away from the fixed boulder by around 5mm”.

“To me this shows the wall is moving down the slope.

“The newly installed fence that was plumb straight is now leaning, and the lean becomes progressively worse with each post as they move down the road,” he added.

“Concrete has broken away from the face of the nuts holding the ground anchor plates, again pointing to considerable pressure within the structure.

“I really think it's worth surveying the road surface and rock face above the road to check there is not something sinister happening withing the slope, or the area as a whole.”

Telford & Wrekin Council thanked residents for their ‘vigilance’ and said it would be inspected soon.

Councillor Richard Overton (Labour, St Georges) is the council’s deputy leader and the cabinet member with responsibility for highways, housing and enforcement.

He said: “Resident safety remains a top priority for Telford & Wrekin Council.

“The stabilisation project at Jiggers Bank was designed and implemented in accordance with recognised engineering standards and practices.”

He added that cracking can be expected.

“Some degree of cracking in newly cast concrete is common and expected and can occur due to a variety of factors. The material can accommodate these effects while maintaining overall integrity of the structure,” he said.

“We appreciate residents’ vigilance, and by way of reassurance a further routine inspection of the structure will be carried out shortly.

“The site will continue to be monitored as part of the council’s borough-wide programme of structural management.”