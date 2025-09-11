Stunning Georgian Shropshire mansion hits the market

Nestled within the Shropshire countryside in Oreton near Cleobury Mortimer, Withies Gate is an impressive five-bedroom home featuring beautiful and modern interior design with spacious rooms.

The property boasts around 2.7 acres of land including well-maintained gardens, mature trees, established plants and paddocks, and two large ponds.

The Georgian home has hit the market for £1.695 million with Savills estate agents.

The property boasts just under three acres of land. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

The listing states that a large entrance hall leads to a "stunning" drawing room featuring windows overlooking the paddock and hill views and French doors leading to the garden.

Meanwhile, there is also a dining room and a further reception room that is used as an office and snug, and the contemporary style, open plan kitchen is described as the "heart of the home".

On the first floor, the main bedroom also boasts views out over the paddock and countryside. Its en-suite also features a jacuzzi bath.

The home has two water features.Picture: Savills/Rightmove

There is also an annexe which includes a kitchen, a "substantial" lounge and dining area, and a double bedroom is adjacent. The listing notes that the annexe is self-contained and can be closed off from the main house.

"Withies Gate is a substantial family home, offering 6,697 sq ft of impressive accommodation including an annexe," the listing states.

"It is a Georgian architectural property with spacious rooms and a wonderful flow throughout. There are beautifully high ceilings with ornate cornicing and large windows. The current owners have transformed the home to a wonderfully high standard and finish.

The kitchen is described as the 'heart of the home'. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

"Entering through electric gates there is a gravel driveway extending along the front and side of the property, which is set back in the grounds; there is ample parking for multiple vehicles.

"Withies Gate is situated in a peaceful secluded setting with beautiful views. The property is fenced around the whole boundary with extensive hedging creating complete privacy.

"The driveway leads to extensive parking with an integrated double garage and a separate four bay garage with storage. There is a large south-west facing patio extending along the rear of the property with plenty of space for al fresco dining.

Withies Gate in Oreton near Cleobury Mortimer. Picture: Savills/Rightmove

"The property has just under three acres of well maintained gardens, mature trees and established plants and paddocks, including a lovely water feature of two large ponds joined by a waterfall."

