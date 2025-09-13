Stunning period home on the banks of south Shropshire river hits the market

Grade II listed Detton Mill House near Cleobury Mortimer occupies a "beautiful" rural setting on the banks of the River Rea.

The home, with gorgeous, far-reaching countryside views and expansive gardens, has hit the market for £725,000 with Mark Wiggin Estate Agents.

While the unique riverside setting offers much to be enjoyed - including an abundance of wildlife - the four-bedroom home itself has retained much of its stunning original features.

The property occupies a stunning riverside setting. Pic: Mark Wiggin Estate Agents/Rightmove

The listing says the property's bedrooms boast "beautiful character" with features including exposed beams, leaded windows, panelling and more.

Outside, the property offers expansive grounds with "picturesque river frontage". There are also various greenhouses and garden stores.

"Detton Mill House is a beautiful Grade-II listed timbered country house boasting tremendous character and charm throughout," the listing states.

The Grade II listed home. Pic: Mark Wiggin Estate Agents/Rightmove

"The property occupies the most glorious setting with a river frontage, beautiful gardens and idyllic views.

"The kitchen is fully fitted with wooden units and integrated appliances including a traditional coal-fired AGA, an oven and a hob. There is space for dining in the kitchen.

"The sitting room boasts tremendous character and charm with exposed beams, a stone inglenook fireplace housing a wood burning stove and original woodwork. The breakfast room has flagstone flooring and an external door leading to the gardens.

Detton Mill House near Cleobury Mortimer. Pic: Mark Wiggin Estate Agents/Rightmove

"Pleasant gardens are mainly laid to lawn with some well stocked herbaceous borders. There is an idyllic terrace area, perfect for seasonal al-fresco and dining."

