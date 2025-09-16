Man arrested at Birmingham Airport following a fatal collision found guilty of murder

Two men have been found guilty of murder following a fatal collision in Sunbury Cross in July 2024.

Officers say they were called at 00.52am on July 22 2024 to the exit slip road between the southbound carriageway of the A316 at the junction with the M3 and the Sunbury cross roundabout. Members of the public had discovered a black Talaria Sting e-bike and its two riders in the carriageway. It had been involved in a collision with another vehicle which had failed to stop.

William Birchard.

Both riders had catastrophic injuries. 21-year-old William Birchard died at the roadside, and 22-year-old Darren George died later that same day in hospital.

A black pickup truck was seen performing a U-turn and driving down the slip road towards Sunbury Cross roundabout shortly after the collision, and a black Ford Ranger Raptor registered to a local man was soon identified and found parked up close by.

Darren George.

Several hours later, the owner, Alex Rose, contacted police to report his truck stolen. Police say this was a false report, and Rose subsequently pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Rose, who had previously been a victim of burglary at his business premises, saw people moving around in the grounds of a college which backed onto his home on the night of July 21 2024, and believed they were a group of burglars.

At this point, Rose called Charles Pardoe to meet up and they drove around in his black Raptor for over an hour. During this time, Rose was in phone contact with his girlfriend, Tara Knaggs, who remained at home while he searched.

It was here, shortly before 00.50am, that William Birchard and Darren George’s paths crossed with Rose as they rode into Sunbury on the Talaria Sting e-bike.

Having spotted the two men, it is believed that Rose mistook them for part of the group he had been searching for and pursued the e-bike along Green Street to the Sunbury Cross roundabout, exceeding speeds of 60mph in a 30mph zone.

In their efforts to get away, William and Darren drove the wrong way around the Sunbury Cross roundabout and onto the slip road travelling the wrong way towards the A316/M3. Rose and Pardoe followed them in the Raptor, also travelling the wrong way, and collided with the bike, before fleeing the scene.

On July 23 2024, officers tracked Rose to Birmingham Airport, where he was about to board a one-way flight to Istanbul with his girlfriend, Tara Knaggs. The flight had been booked just hours before, they had a single carry-on bag between them containing a few items of clothing and more than £4,000 in cash. Rose was arrested on suspicion of murder and Knaggs was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The following day, Pardoe and a second man, Samuel Aspden, were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. Rose, Pardoe, and Aspden were all later charged with murder, and Knaggs was charged with assisting an offender.

Verdicts

Following a four-week trial at Guildford Crown Court the following verdicts were given:

Alex Rose, 30, (03/04/1995), of Sunbury-upon-Thames, was found guilty of two counts of murder

Charles Pardoe, 25, (11/12/1999), of Feltham, was also found guilty of two counts of murder

Tara Knaggs, 25, (10/06/2000), of Great Ayton in Yorkshire, was found guilty of assisting an offender

They are due to be sentenced on September 22.

Samuel Aspden, 26, (09/09/1999), of Walton-on-Thames, was found not guilty of two counts of murder and not guilty of causing death by dangerous driving.



Detective Inspector Debbie Birch

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Debbie Birch, from the Surrey and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “Firstly, our thoughts and sympathies remain today with the family and friends of William Birchard and Darren George.

“Instead of taking responsibility for his actions, Rose attempted to flee the country, assisted by his girlfriend Tara Knaggs, who made their travel arrangements, paid for their flights, and travelled with him to Birmingham Airport where they were apprehended.

“I am grateful to the officers who have worked so hard to bring this investigation before the courts and secure these convictions.”