Town-centre road in Cleobury Mortimer to be closed for resurfacing work

New Road will be resurfaced between Monday, September 29 and Friday, October 3.

Work will take place daily from 8am to 5pm, during which time the road will be fully closed to traffic.

A signed diversion route will be in place throughout the closure period, and road users have been advised to follow these signs or choose an alternative route, depending on their vehicle type.

Shropshire Council said access to properties within the closed section of New Road will be maintained where it is safe to do so, but residents are being urged not to park on the road while work is taking place.

The resurfacing work is being carried out by Kier, on behalf of Shropshire Council.

The council said all roadworks are subject to change due to weather or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be shown on the yellow advance warning signs in the area and updated online on One Network.