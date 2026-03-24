South Shropshire sports centre that had been threatened with closure is safe until 2027 after community campaign

Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre has been guaranteed to stay open until at least August 2027, after Shropshire Council confirmed a new agreement with operator Teme Leisure.

Last summer Shropshire Council said the short-term future of Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre was "uncertain" after Teme Leisure, which runs the centre on the authority's behalf, served its notice.

The centre was originally due to close in December, but community group Friends of Cleobury Sports Centre managed to raise £15,000 to keep it open until the end of March.

Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre. Photo: Google

Now, after further fundraising and a financial safety net from Cleobury Mortimer Town Council, Shropshire Council has announced that the centre's future is secure for another 17 months - but stressed that community fundraising remains essential to the centre’s ongoing operation.

Councillor James Owen, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for leisure, said the community’s efforts had been “extraordinary” and that the Friends group's efforts had "made a real difference" in safeguarding the sports centre.

Sian Powell, from the Friends group, thanked residents and businesses for their “unwavering support”, adding that the strength of local spirit had been vital in keeping the centre open.

Teme Leisure’s general manager Lee Hassan welcomed the tripartite funding agreement, describing the centre as a “lifeline” for the community and praising the continued support from Shropshire Council.

Shropshire Council said work will continue over the next year to prepare for the transition to the new leisure contract and explore ways to further improve provision in the area.