'If Cleobury Mortimer leisure centre closes it could be the end of our volleyball club'

That is the stark reality facing Cleobury Mortimer Volleyball Club due to the uncertain short-term future of the town’s leisure centre.

Teme Leisure – which runs Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre on behalf of Shropshire Council – has announced it wishes to end the agreement following the removal of a £23,530 grant from the council's previous administration that was used to assist with the operating deficit.

Speaking at a Cleobury Mortimer Town Council meeting on Monday (September 1), Lee Hassan, general manager of Teme Leisure, said a proposal was put forward to fund the facility until August 2025 for a “trade-off” for an extension of the lease for its Ludlow facility, which ends on March 31, 2029.

However, Shropshire Council has so far rejected any offers, saying “its hands are tied” due to its financial constraints. Therefore, unless other options are found, the centre will close to the public on December 3.

“It is very imperative we keep this facility open for the community,” said Mr Hassan.

“We are a social enterprise set up for the community – not a private company with shareholders.”

One of the users of the centre is Cleobury Mortimer Volleyball Club, which was established in 1981. It has nearly 100 junior and adult members, running three teams in the West Midlands League.

It also hosts some national teams, with former player Rachel Hutt (ńee Bragg) representing Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics in London.

“If it was to close, it could be the potential end of our club,” said Katherine Howells, who has been a member for around 25 years.

“We would struggle to approach any local-ish facility that can offer what we need, but also the time we need. Our season starts in September, but by December if we can’t play any more we would have to pull out of everything.

“Plus all the juniors that engage with it. That will be the end.”

Cleobury Mortimer Volleyball Club members (from left) Katherine Howells, Tina Bate and Lyndsey Potter are worried about the future of the town's sports and fitness centre. Picture: LDRS

A petition set up by runner Sian Powell to keep the centre open has so far been signed by more than 1,500 people.

“Growing up in Cleobury Mortimer, our community leisure centre has been an integral part of my family’s life,” said Ms Powell.

“My parents, myself, and now my children have all enjoyed the countless benefits offered by the exercise classes, gym facilities, and sports clubs at Teme Leisure. I am convinced that exercise is foundational for both physical and mental wellbeing, and I believe that communities, especially ones of our size, deserve accessible sports facilities.

“Unfortunately, the continuation of these beloved services is now uncertain. Such a loss would have a significant negative impact, depriving residents of a place to improve their health, forge social connections, and enrich their quality of life.”

Councillor Heather Kidd, leader of Shropshire Council, said the administration “is in a difficult position”.

“It is not our intention to close the centre, it is ours to find ways to keep it open,” said Councillor Kidd.

“Our main problem is there was a budget set in February that removed £23,500 from the budget.

“It came into force in April. We are now spending considerably more across the council than we have coming in.

“That can’t continue and we do not want the Governmant taking over – because at that point they will close anything non-statutory.

“We are in a very difficult position. It is not something I wanted when taking over as council leader, it is not our budget.

“In April, Teme Leisure knew that money was not available. Three months ago, they put in their notice which runs out in December.

“The offers we have on the table at the present time, we cannot sign up to. We need to do something that is in the best interests of the whole of Shropshire so that all our leisure centres stay open.”

Councillor Kidd pointed out to the huge fundraising effort in Bishop’s Castle that helped secure a new swimming pool at the town’s SpArC leisure centre.

“It is possible when you have to stop a centre dying,” she said.

“We can help people fundraise, and can come up with some capital because the money we get from selling things we can put into investment. We just haven’t got enough day-to-day money to make ends meet.

“If Teme Leisure walk away in December, there is a gap between that and when the new contract comes into place. If I can do something different I can, but I can’t otherwise we’ll have commissioners coming in.”