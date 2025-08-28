South Shropshire sports centre could close to the public this year as council says its 'hands are tied'

Shropshire Council has said the short-term future of Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre "is uncertain" after Teme Leisure, which runs the centre on the authority's behalf, served its notice.

The company, which also runs Ludlow's leisure centre, reportedly told the council that it wants to stop running it after the removal of a grant by the previous administration.

The decision means that the centre will close to the public on December 3 this year if no other options are found, with Shropshire Council stating negotiations have "ended with no progress".

Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre. Photo: Google

If the centre does close, the local authority said that use for educational purposes would continue.

James Owen, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for housing and leisure, said: “We are very disappointed that Teme Leisure wishes to stop running the centre, despite its obvious community benefits to the residents of Cleobury Mortimer and the surrounding areas.

“An accepted report from the previous portfolio holder and then local councillor for Cleobury Mortimer ended a five-year grant to Teme Leisure from April 1 this year, which they had used to help support the running of the centre. Unfortunately, given the inherited budget, the new administration’s hands are tied when it comes to revenue support.

“We continue to explore other options for the centre, and hope that our push for partnership working may bring about a resolution, but the real risk now is that the centre will need to close for a short period of time.”

In the longer term, the council said it is reviewing its leisure services, which include the Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre.

Councillor Owen added: “With the leisure services contract procurement process soon being developed, there are opportunities to ensure that the longer-term futures of our county’s leisure centres, especially in our more rural locations such as Cleobury Mortimer, can be secured.”