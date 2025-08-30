'We are still working towards a positive outcome' leisure centre criticises council over closure announcement

On Thursday, Shropshire Council announced that Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre could close.

The authority said the future of the leisure centre was "uncertain" after Teme Leisure, which runs the centre on the authority's behalf, served its notice.

Cleobury Mortimer Sports and Fitness Centre. Photo: Google

The company, which also runs Ludlow's leisure centre, reportedly told the council that it wants to stop running it after the removal of a grant by the previous administration.

The council said the decision meant that the centre will close to the public on December 3 this year if no other options are found, with Shropshire Council also stating negotiations have "ended with no progress".