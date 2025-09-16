Care facility on former Telford leisure centre site officially opens

A new extra care housing development has officially opened on the site of the former Stirchley Leisure Centre in Telford.

Construction began on the site off Grange Avenue in May 2023. The plot had been vacant since the demolition of the leisure centre in 2020.

Mayor Eileen Callear and Stephen Sorrell from Preferred Homes, with MP Shaun Davies and Findlay MacAlpine from Preferred Homes

The new facility will provide homes for people over 55 who have care needs, which providers Preferred Homes say will help residents live independently while easing pressures on local health services.

The development is made up of 66 one-bedroom and six two-bedroom apartments, alongside community spaces, landscaped gardens and a bistro which is open to the public.

The official opening event was held on Friday, September 12, and was attended by Telford MP, Shaun Davies.

The bistro cafe area at Stirchley House

Mr Davies said: “I'm delighted to see Stirchley House completed. In Telford, housing has always been about more than just numbers.

"These 72 extra-care apartments for older people are not just homes- they’re part of a community, with on-site care, gardens, and shared spaces.

"It reflects the original vision of Telford as a New Town: building communities, not just houses.

Official opening of Stirchley House in Telford

"Thank you to everyone who made this possible- Stirchley House is giving older residents not just a place to live, but a place to belong.”

Performances from the local Church of Pentecost Glory Temple choir were also enjoyed by attendees, including the Mayor of Telford as well as representatives from the West Midlands Combined Authority, Telford & Wrekin Council, Homes England and Preferred Homes’ development partners, Pinnacle Group and Radis Community Care.

Stirchley House marks Preferred Homes’ first development in the Midlands, and the registered provider has ambitions to scale up to 50 schemes across England over the coming years.

The Church of the Pentecost Choir perform at the opening

Stephen Sorrell, social partnership director at Preferred Homes Ltd, said: “Opening Stirchley House, our first Midlands development, is an exciting step in Preferred Homes’ goal to create places that meet the needs of local communities.

"Stirchley House is the result of support from various partners and shows what can be achieved through an integrated approach to providing housing and care solutions for local residents.

“It’s been excellent to hear from Stirchley House residents today about how they are enjoying their new homes, and we look forward to being a part of this community for the long term.”

The site is the first extra care housing development to benefit from the West Midlands Combined Authority’s brownfield regeneration fund.

Manager Natalie Robson on the roof terrace garden at Stirchley House

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said: “Far too many people are waiting too long for a safe, secure place to call home, which is why building more affordable homes is a top priority for me.

“That’s why we are supporting developments like Stirchley House. It isn’t just regenerating a derelict site – it’s going to change lives for the better. This project will help more residents live independently, with dignity, and in homes that meet their needs for longer.

“It’s through strong partnerships, like we’ve seen here in Telford, that we can begin to tackle the region’s affordable housing crisis and build a better future for communities across the West Midlands.”