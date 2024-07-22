'Milestone' for construction of Telford care home on former leisure centre site

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A 'topping out' ceremony has taken place at the construction site of a supported living facility in Stirchley, Telford, after the building reached its tallest point.

Midlands-based Deeley Construction has been constructing the new £17 million, 72-apartment scheme for social housing provider Preferred Homes Ltd.

Construction began on the vacant plot that once housed the former Stirchley Recreation Centre, off Grange Avenue in May 2023. The plot had been vacant since the demolition of the leisure centre in 2020.

The proposal included 66 one-bed apartments which could house two people and six two-bed apartments which could house three people.

The Stirchley development will provide homes for retirees who can live independently but require personal care and construction is expected to be completed in February next year.

Development partners at the topping out ceremony

Each apartment will have access to its own living room, kitchen, bedroom and bathroom as well as communal facilities including a bistro, lounge and guest accommodation.

Along with 72 apartments, the development will feature generous community space for social activities and a community café.

Councillor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for highways, housing and enforcement, said: “It’s fantastic to see this new supported living facility come to fruition - transforming this site and bringing it back into use.

“The project aligns with our Specialist and Supported Accommodation Strategy and highlights our commitment to provide more specialist housing for our residents across the borough.

Richard Frank (Preferred Homes), Michael Keogh (Nuveen) and Martin Gallagher (Deeley Construction) at the topping out ceremony

“Bringing this site back into use was an integral piece in the redevelopment of Stirchley, centred around the school development, and the support living accommodation which has been created is a huge boost for Stirchley and our residents.”

Findlay MacAlpine, CEO of Preferred Homes, said: “This milestone takes us one step closer to delivering 72 new affordable homes for Telford, and to creating an asset for the Stirchley community where they can live, work and come together.

“Our ambition is to provide high-quality extra care housing that ensures people can live well into their later years, regardless of their financial means.

“That wouldn’t be possible without our work in partnership with local councils like Telford & Wrekin and those delivering on the ground like Deeley, who share our vision of establishing excellent places that support the health and wellbeing of their residents.”