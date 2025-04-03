Shropshire Star
Firefighters called to busy 'A' road in Telford after reports of bush fire

Firefighters were called to a busy 'A' road in Telford after reports of a bush fire.

By Luke Powell
Published

The Shropshire Fire and rescue Service received a call at 1.04am reporting a fire in the open on the A442, Queensway.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters carried out a "thorough" investigation, but found "nothing". 

Reports said the fire was believed to be out upon the arrival of crews.

The stop message was received by fire control at 1.24am. 

