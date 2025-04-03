Firefighters called to busy 'A' road in Telford after reports of bush fire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and rescue Service received a call at 1.04am reporting a fire in the open on the A442, Queensway.

One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.

Firefighters carried out a "thorough" investigation, but found "nothing".

Reports said the fire was believed to be out upon the arrival of crews.

The stop message was received by fire control at 1.24am.