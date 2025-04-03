Firefighters called to busy 'A' road in Telford after reports of bush fire
Firefighters were called to a busy 'A' road in Telford after reports of a bush fire.
By Luke Powell
Published
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Shropshire Fire and rescue Service received a call at 1.04am reporting a fire in the open on the A442, Queensway.
One fire crew was sent from Telford Central Fire Station to the scene.
Firefighters carried out a "thorough" investigation, but found "nothing".
Reports said the fire was believed to be out upon the arrival of crews.
The stop message was received by fire control at 1.24am.