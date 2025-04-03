'A Servant's Lot' April talk at Albrighton Historical Society

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Judy Hubble will be delivering her talk ‘A Servant’s Lot’ based on history from the Shugborough Estate. The talk will no doubt be taking the gloss off the fictional life of servants that is often portrayed in films and TV and give us an insight into the real lives of those who served.

The talk is on Monday, 7 April at 7.30pm in The Red House, High Street, Albrighton, just £3 on the door or £12 for the year.

The society stay local with the following talks in May and June:

Monday, 5 May we welcome Kate Round who will be delivering her talk: ‘The History of Stourbridge Glass’.

Monday, 2 June sees the return of Simon Biercliff who will be giving his talk: ‘Forging Ahead: The Black Country 1940 to 1960s’. This talk was original due in 2024 and we are pleased to get the talk rescheduled.

The times and venue are the same as noted above.

All welcome, plenty of free parking available in Albrighton.