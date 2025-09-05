'I've always wanted to do it but never had the chance - Shropshire belly-dancer, 85, takes to the skies for charity wingwalk

Tina Hobin from Cleobury Mortimer, works is no stranger to phrase “you are never too old” is a belly-dancing teacher in Kidderminster, which she has done for more than 50 years, and wanted to something bold to mark her 85th birthday last Tuesday.

She hit upon the idea of a wingwalk, and decided to raise some money for charity at the same time.

Tina Hobin is a belly-dancing teacher

She said: “I was 85 on Tuesday and I thought if I'm going up there I might as well raise some money.”

The plucky octogenarian took on the challenge last Friday, just days after her 85th birthday, at RFC Rendcomb Airfield in Cirencester, watched by her partner and sister.

Tina setting off - picture Darren Curtis

“It was very, very bumpy when we took off, but once we were up it was brilliant,” said Tina. “The only time I got a bit anxious was when the rain started pelting my face as it stung, but other than that I loved it. I didn't feel cold at all and it was such a rush.

Taking to the skies at 85 - picture Darren Curtis

“It was fantastic. I've always wanted to do it but never had the chance.”

Tina Hobin on her wingwalk - picture Darren Curtis

She said she was in the skies for just under 10 minutes.

“We did have to cut it short by a few minutes as it started to rain heavily, but it was a wonderful experience," she said. “But it was really fantastic. Everybody says they are very proud of me, but I also think they see me as a bit of a nutter,” she said.

However her derring-do has not gone unrewarded as she has already raised more than £400 for Dementia UK, Parkinson's UK and Pancreatic Cancer UK.

When asked if she was planning anything for her 90th birthday, Tina added: “We'll have to see if I can find something to top that.”

Tina's fundraising page is also still active at: gofundme.com/f/dementia-parkinsons-and-pancreatic-cancer