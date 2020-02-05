Jack remembered at Shropshire glow run - raising £5,000 for charity

More than £5,000 was raised at the Cleobury Mortimer 5k Glow Run on Friday night, held in the honour of Jack Edwards, who passed away in 2016 after a four-year battle with leukaemia.

His mother, Chrissie Woodhouse, organised the run and said she reached her target of raising £5,000 in one year which meant she could name a room at the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Birmingham, a place she spent many days and weeks when Jack was ill.

Runners gearing up for the 5k round Cleobury Mortimer

Chrissie wanted to show the charity what its support meant to her and honour Jack by naming a room after him.

A total of 300 people turned out to brighten the streets of Cleobury Mortimer, dressed in glow-in-the-dark clothing and jewellery as they set off from the Lacon Childe School in the town.

"We raised over £5,000 and I'm still totalling it up so it could be more," Chrissie said.

Excited runners at the Cleobury Mortimer Glow Run 2020

"If you raise £5,000 in a year you can name a room at the Ronald McDonald House Charity and have a plaque outside the room.

"The charity house in Birmingham was where we stayed most of the time Jack was ill, on and off for four years. We were there for ages.

"We basically lived there for Christmas one year when Jack was in for around nine months."

Runners starting off at the glow run

Chrissie was able to take part in the run this year, thanks to the mass of volunteers and supporters at this year's events.

"Ever since Jack died I have put so much into fundraising and every year I nearly have a breakdown thinking no-one will register for the events or take part," she added.

"But I have been over the moon every time. The weather has never affected things even in torrential rain, like the first year, people still come out.

(L-R): Chrissie Woodhouse, Reggie Topham, Bradley Topham and Lisa Stokes as they get ready for the Glow Run in Memory of Chrissie's son Jack at Lacon Childe School, Love Lane, Cleobury Mortimer

"I want to thank all the volunteers and everyone who took part and supported us."

Chrissie said the final total raised could be even more, as there was also a fun day held on Friday which raised nearly £1,000.