Long-awaited reopening of south Shropshire Post Office delayed by refurbishment work

After months of campaigning from residents and South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson, the Cleobury Mortimer Post Office was scheduled to reopen in the same premises in Church Street, last Friday (June 27) from 1pm.

But this opening date has been pushed back as the site undergoes refurbishment, Mr Anderson said.

At present, no date has yet been set for the Post Office’s reopening.

Cleobury Mortimer Post Office. Picture: Google

A statement on Mr Anderson’s social media channels included a letter he said he had received from the Post Office saying: “We wrote to you a few weeks ago with news that Cleobury Mortimer Post Office is reopening on June 27.

“However, the new postmaster has advised this week that he is planning a refurbishment of the premises which will unfortunately delay the Post Office opening date.

“We are currently working with the postmaster to agree a new date and will update the information in the branch and on our consultation hub once this is confirmed.

“Please be assured that we are working to get the branch open as quickly as possible and we apologise to our customers for this delay.”

The Post Office has been shut since April 2023 and news of its reopening was met with huge excitement - and relief.