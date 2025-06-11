North Shropshire village post office and store sold as previous owners head into retirement after nearly 15 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Property advisers Christie & Co have announced the sale of Hinstock Village Stores and Post Office, alongside the attaching four bedroom home that was historically used by the owners.

After running the business for almost a decade, the former owners have decided to step back and retire, and subsequently sell the business.

The store, including off-road customer parking, was sold for £615,000.

Hinstock Post Office and Stores has been sold with the previous owners heading into retirement. Picture: Christie & Co.

A farewell post on social media by the former owners said: "Having run the Shop and Post Office for nearly 15 years we feel the time is right to bow out and give somebody else a turn.

"We would like to thank everyone who has supported us over the years, your custom and in many cases friendship has been essential and much appreciated."

The sub-post office and store sells a selection of convenience goods and household essentials.

Christie & Co said the store has been acquired by a new operator who has "exciting plans" to further enhance the convenience offerings.

Plans include additional services such as parcel drop-off and collection.

Associate Director at Christie & Co, Jacob Toon managed the sale.

He said: "I am delighted to have sold Hinstock Post Office on behalf of my client, who has been able to use the very competitive price we delivered for his onward residential purchase.

"The market remains extremely buoyant for both convenience stores and post offices, and despite the lead times for Post Office applications, they remain an essential amenity for communities, and a desirable asset to purchasers, due to the increased footfall they generate."