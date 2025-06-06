South Shropshire Post Office set to reopen this month after residents' tireless campaign proves successful

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Post Office, which has been shut since April 2023, will reopen in the same premises at Select and Save, in Church Street, on Friday, June 27 from 1pm.

The reopening of the Post Office is in part thanks to the efforts of resident Ruth Smith, who gathered hundreds of signatures on her petition to reopen the Post Office.

South Shropshire MP Stuart Anderson met with Ms Smith at a constituency advice surgery back in November and used her petition to show executives at the Post Office the strength of feeling amongst residents for the reopening of their local branch.

He said: “I want to thank Ruth for all of her remarkable efforts. Her work has been inspirational, and I have no doubt that her campaign played a big part in achieving this great result.”

Mr Anderson had been contacted by a number of Cleobury Mortimer residents who expressed concerns over the closure of the Post Office.

Cleobury Mortimer Post Office. Picture: Google

He got in touch with the chief executive of the Post Office to push for an update on when the branch may be open to the public once again.

He said: “It is brilliant to see that the Post Office has finally listened to the views and concerns of residents in Cleobury.

“With the imminent closure of our high street banks and the reduction in other local services, Shropshire, like other rural areas, is facing an uphill battle to hang on to the vital services people need.

“I am encouraged to see that the Post Office has recognised this challenge, and I will continue to fight to ensure the people of South Shropshire have access to the services we all rely on.”