'Common sense has prevailed and our Post Office is staying!' Oswestry branch saved after community rallies against closure

The Lib Dem MP led a campaign to save the Willow Street Post Office in Oswestry after it was put under threat by plans to shut remaining 'Crown branches' across the country.

Mrs Morgan organised a petition signed by thousands of local residents which she presented to Parliament earlier this year, and has pushed Post Office representatives and Government ministers on a number of occasions to keep the site open.

Now, the Post Office has confirmed proposals for the existing branch to stay open with the same products, services and hours but operated by a franchisee.

Helen Morgan and local Lib Dem activists

Mrs Morgan said: “It is crucial that Oswestry Post Office is kept open so I am pleased that common sense has prevailed and the community has been listened to.

“Thank you to everyone who signed my petition – I have no doubt that this pressure has helped to keep the Post Office open.

“I will be doing everything I can to protect the vital services that so many people and businesses rely on across North Shropshire.”

The Post Office will stay in Willow Street for at least the rest of this financial year and then will either stay in Willow Street or move to an alternative nearby home in Oswestry town centre.

Any move to a new location is unlikely to be before spring 2026 and would be subject to a six-week public consultation with the community.

Mrs Morgan said she will be monitoring the situation closely to ensure that no services or hours are lost from Oswestry town centre as she continues to campaign for the expansion of services across North Shropshire – and for a branch to be kept open in Cabin Lane.

James Owen, Liberal Democrat Councillor for Oswestry North East, said: “I know many residents were really worried about the closure of the Post Office so this announcement will be welcome news for everybody across Oswestry.

“We have a great community here in Oswestry, as has been shown by the support for our campaign, and it’s a community that deserves more services not less.

“That’s why it’s important that a replacement is found for the Cabin Lane Post Office which is disappointingly closing along with the Co-op. I will continue to work with the Post Office to get a branch back in the area.”