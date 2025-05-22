'Too many services have already been taken away': Petition to save Oswestry Post Office presented in House of Commons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan launched a petition to save the Post Office in Willow Street, Oswestry, after it was listed as one of 115 crown branches earmarked for closure last year.

Around 3,000 constituents added their names to the call to keep the Post Office open.

As a crown branch, it is the only Post Office in the area offering the full range of services for businesses and in recent months further closures have been announced in Cabin Lane and Trefonen.

While replacements for those branches are being sought, it was revealed last week that outreach services in villages such as Clive, Weston Rhyn and West Felton are expected to be fully shut down.

Following the latest announcement, Helen met Post Office representatives to push for the restoration and expansion of services, and she continued her campaign to keep Oswestry Post Office open by presenting her petition in Parliament on Wednesday.

The petition notes the challenges facing residents in areas like Oswestry with poor public transport and urges the Government to take immediate action to guarantee the future of Oswestry Crown Post Office.

In the meantime Helen will continue to lobby the Post Office to keep the Oswestry branch open and to restore services in rural areas across North Shropshire.

Helen Morgan and local Lib Dem activists campaigning to save the Post Office. Photo: Helen Morgan MP

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said: "It’s simple - a town the size of Oswestry must have a fully functioning Post Office.

“It’s time for the Post Office to see sense, listen to the thousands of people who have signed my petition and make sure Oswestry Post Office is kept open.

“Too many services have already been taken away from local high streets and I’m not sure Government ministers in Westminster understand the impact this has on rural communities.

“I will keep fighting to demand better for North Shropshire.”