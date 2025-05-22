Lib Dems call for 'mutual respect' and 'listening' as they take over Shropshire Council after controversial election

The authority’s headquarters at the Guildhall in Shrewsbury was packed to the rafters for the first full council meeting since the Lib Dems swept to victory at the beginning of the month.

Nigel Farage’s Reform also won a significant number of seats to be the second largest party on the council.

There was lots of excitable chatter in the chamber, particularly among new councillors as the county prepares for a new dawn after 16 years of Tory rule.

That was until the bell was rung loudly at 10am for official proceedings to begin.

Heather Kidd, the leader-elect at Shropshire Council. Picture: Shropshire Council

New council leader Heather Kidd told members: “Never did I think in 2009, when I was first elected and there were nine of us (Lib Dems), that there would be 42 of us in 2025. I wouldn’t have thought it would happen four years ago.

“We have a big job to do to make sure our residents get a better deal. That means we have to work across the chamber to do that.”

Reaching an olive branch to councillors from Reform and other parties, Councillor Kidd said: “We can’t do it all on our own. Every single one of you in this room was elected by the residents. We need to be able to listen to one another.

“I would like to thank officers, who will be facing a different sort of time. When you’ve had an administration for a long time it takes time to adjust.

“I look forward to working with you and our talented staff.”

Councillor Duncan Borrowman, the new council chair, took the ceremonial gold chain from outgoing chair Vince Hunt, who magnanimously told him: “I’ve been at this for 16 years. I hope you do as good a job, if not better than I did. I’m sure you will.”

Councillor Heather Kidd and Councillor Alex Wagner, the new leader and deputy leader respectively of Shropshire Council. Picture: Shropshire Liberal Democrats

Setting his stall out, Mr Borrowman said: “I am very aware of the fact that the majority of members are new to Shropshire Council, including myself.

“It is not a day for political debate. I expect meetings to be conducted with mutual respect and courtesy.”

The new cabinet was officially appointed. It will be made up of Councillor Kidd as leader and portfolio holder for housing, Alex Wagner as deputy leader and portfolio holder for communications and communities, Roger Evans in charge of finance, Ruth Houghton of social care (adults), Andy Hall for children and education, David Walker for housing and planning, David Vasmer for highways and environment, James Owen for culture and leisure, Rob Wilson for transport and economic growth and Bernie Bentick for health.

There are also deputy portfolio holders for each department.

Councillor Julian Dean, leader of the Greens on Shropshire Council, questioned whether the deputies would “add value”, and why no-one was listed as responsible for climate change.

“There needs to be somebody held accountable for that,” he said. “84 per cent of residents want to see action on climate change.”

Councillor Kidd said climate change would come under the banner of “environment”, for which Mr Vasmer holds responsibility, and that the authority “intends” for the deputies to “add value”.