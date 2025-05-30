The 11 people Telford police are seeking following shoplifting offences at Dunelm, Asda, Sainsbury's and the Co-op

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The rogue's gallery of suspected shoplifters contains ten individuals who Telford officers are keen to speak with, ranging from young people to pensioners.

The first image is from Dunelm, Forge Retail Park, when on the 16 May 2025 at around 6:20pm, when items worth £300 were taken.

The second image is from Asda, Malinsgate, on 12 May 2025 around 11:04am, when items worth around £700 were taken.

The third image is from Sainsbury’s, Forge Retail Park, Telford, when on the 24 April 2025 around 12:27pm, items were taken.

The fourth image is from CO-OP, Stirchley, when on the 13 April 2025 around 1:35pm, when items were taken.

If you have any information that would help identify the people pictured, please email RetailCrimeTelford@westmercia.police.uk

Alternatively, if you have information but don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers. It is 100% anonymous, they never ask your name, and they cannot trace your call or IP address. You can contact them online https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information or by calling 0800 555 111.