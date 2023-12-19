Cleobury Mortimer Post Office did not open as planned on Monday and bosses cannot say when it will

Services at Cleobury Mortimer's Church Street branch were expected to be restored on Monday and were welcomed by the area's MP but the Post Office is now investigating what happened as a priority.

A Post Office spokesperson said: "We regret that the planned reopening of Cleobury Mortimer Post Office did not take place as expected on Monday.

"We are investigating what has happened as a priority and hope to provide an update to the town council and local MP as soon as possible."

The spokesperson said: "In the meantime, customers are advised to use Clows Top Post Office which is open seven days a week.”

They added that they are not in a position yet to advise as to when the branch may reopen.

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne said the branch was closed temporarily last April due to operational reasons.

He had many constituents contact him about their concern at the loss of services.

Mr Dunne said he is disappointed by the latest development.

He said: “I am disappointed the Post Office in Cleobury Mortimer did not open as advertised on 18th December, despite the fact I had been assured as recently as Friday by Post Office representatives it would do so.

"The people of Cleobury Mortimer have waited long enough for this service to resume, and I expect the Post Office to swiftly resolve this delay.”