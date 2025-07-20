Electricity lines damaged in Shropshire town after tree falls down
Electricity lines caught fire and have been damaged after a tree fell down in Cleobury Mortimer.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 2.53pm reporting the incident off Lion Lane.
One fire crew rushed from Cleobury Mortimer Fire Station to the scene. National Grid personnel also attended.
A fire service spokesperson said electricity lines were damaged and caught fire after a tree fell down.
Firefighters made the area safe and left the incident with National Grid.
Firefighters were finished at the scene by 3.43pm