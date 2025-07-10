Fire crews tackle blaze at agricultural unit in a Shropshire village

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been called to the incident at Bynd Lane, Billingsley, at around 7.30pm yesterday - Wednesday, July 10.

The call reported a property fire and two crews from Cleobury Mortimer were dispatched to the scene.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident had involved one agricultural storage building and two light goods vehicles stored inside..

Firefighters used hosereel jets to deal with the incident, and a thermal camera to check it was out.

The incident was declared finished shortly before 9.25pm.