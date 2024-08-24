Inquest formally opened into death of 33-year-old Telford man who had gone missing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thirty-three year old Richard David Harber, of Burford, Brookside, Telford, was found deceased on a grass verge 150 metres from Church Stretton railway station on August 11.

A police appeal had been launched to find Mr Harber who had been reported missing on July 25.

Assistant coroner Heath Westerman was told on Friday that police had found that the circumstances of the death were not suspicious.

Mr Westerman, sitting at the Coroner's Court at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, was told that Mr Harber's body had been identified by a fingerprint expert on August 13.

The coroner formally opened the inquest and adjourned the full hearing to be held on November 27, 2024.