Church Stretton’s former Ring & Ride bus has new life in Ukraine

Having purchased the local minibus it has been given a new lease of life where it is being will be used by local volunteers to rescue civilians caught up in the fighting on the front line.

Minibus handed over to the Church charity in Sumy region Ukraine

It was delivered to Okhtyrska, Sumy Region (15 miles from the frontline) by two Shropshire pals who left the UK on Saturday, June 22.

Ukraine orthodox church Sumy Region

Phil Ryan and former South Shropshire soldier “Paul”, behind the Stretton’s Ukraine Relief Effort, drove through the Channel Tunnel to Germany then on to Poland and Ukraine.

Phil said: “Nursing the bus through Poland into Ukraine we finally got to the outskirts of Kiev later the next day. Kiev was where we planned our first stop in Ukraine.

“Our aid and the minibus were heading to a small town 15 miles from Russia and the front line, a further day’s drive away in the Sumy region.

“However, the Ukrainian team/ charity that facilitated this arrangement were in Kiev and as we were staying there we had the chance to meet them.

"They want to pass on their heartfelt thanks to all who support this venture as it makes a real difference to everyone in Ukraine. I think this could be the first of many such contacts with this team, so it was important to meet them.”

He said leaving early the next morning, the pair headed east to their destination.

"As you travel further in this direction not only do you appreciate the scale of Ukraine, but you see the impact of warfare,” Phil said. “Most poignantly you see the fresh graves of the fallen dressed in flowers and flags in every village town and city, it’s hopelessly sad to think of the loss of life in this war.

“Despite these things, I am beginning to love this country, it’s only my third trip and it truly has its hooks into me.”

He added: “If we ever question what we are doing by supporting this type of mission, and does it make any difference to the people who receive it? Well let me offer an answer; that despite the relatively small scale of our efforts compared to what’s needed in totality, the fact that people from the UK and other places are interested to give their thoughts, prayers, money and time is so huge for all the Ukrainians we meet.

"The biggest benefit we can give might be to let them know that they are not alone, other people in far off places like Shropshire and the UK are prepared to help."

He said the Ukrainians plan to use the minibus they delivered to support some of the villages that are located even nearer the front line, bringing the vulnerable and disabled residents into town for clinics, hospitals and sometimes even evacuating people from harm’s way.

"I am sure our community in Church Stretton who have enjoyed the use of the minibus for so many years could not be happier to think that it will continue to serve people, even more so that many of the people it now serves have a much greater need,” said Phil.