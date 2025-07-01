Nursing home appoints ambitious new home manager

A registered nurse, Rachel has worked in several healthcare settings including the intensive care, urgent care, and clinical research units in hospitals across the West Midlands. She is passionate about managing people and teams, and she has over 15 years of management experience.

Rachel moved into social care as she wanted to build deeper, more permanent connections with the people she cares for. She managed two care homes before accepting her new role at Stretton Hall, where she has ambitious plans.

Rachel Price, Stretton Hall Nursing Home's new manager

Rachel is already working on an extensive refurbishment of the dining room and social areas. She is keen to build even stronger ties with the local community, and, as well as linking the home up with the local primary school and independent businesses in and around Church Stretton, she is supporting residents to become more involved in local activities.

Stretton Hall Nursing Home

Rachel is also looking to broaden the activities timetable to incorporate a more modern and inclusive schedule and she will be inviting residents and relatives to taster sessions of new dishes prior to the new Autumn menu release.

Rachel Price, Stretton Hall general manager, said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to be Stretton Hall’s new general manager. A beautiful home, it really has the ‘wow’ factor when you first see it and it is certainly somewhere to aspire to live. It is a happy and thriving nursing home, where our residents are at the heart of everything we do.

Stretton Hall Nursing Home, Church Stretton

“I am looking forward to the challenge of leading Stretton Hall into an exciting new era. My door is always open, and I am keen to hear the views of both residents and relatives about how we can continuously improve our lovely home.”

Stretton Hall is set in the heart of All Stretton, a small village in Church Stretton surrounded by rolling hills. The 18th century-period building, which was once a grand hotel, has been redeveloped to create private living spaces with state-of-the-art care. The home provides high-quality care to all residents, including nursing, dementia, palliative, respite, day care and elderly care.