Delight for loco fans as record setting Sir Nigel steams through the county

Vicky Rich was at Gorsty Bank, at All Stretton to capture the moment the Gresley A4 60007, Sir Nigel Gresley steamed through the county at 3.11pm.

Vicky said: "The locomotive, which was named in honour of the designer, holds the post war steam speed record and was returning to Crewe after hauling an excursion on Saturday."

The train is owned by the Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Trust Ltd.

Picture: Vicky Rich

On Saturday the train headed from Bedford with diesel traction to Taunton where Sir Nigel was added to the train and it was used to travel through Dawlish on the coast.