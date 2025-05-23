Two new woodlands with more than 130,000 trees created in Shropshire to celebrate King's Coronation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Forestry England has announced the completion of the Picklescott and Lower Lye woodlands among five new sites across the west of England.

Covering 21 hectares, the Lower Lye woodland connects with Bucknell Wood - a 225-hectare woodland managed by Forestry England. Meanwhile, the 54-hectare Picklescott woodland is close to existing woodlands at Eastridge and Huglith.

Both are within the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural beauty. The Picklescott woodland is near Church Stretton while the Lower Lye woodland is near Bucknell.



Supported by the Nature for Climate Fund, the new 'Coronation Woodlands' have been created to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The general public are now being welcomed to explore the new woodlands, and while there are no formal trails or car parks, both sites are said to be accessible via existing public rights of way.

Each woodland has been carefully designed to blend with the surrounding landscape and features a mix of broadleaf and conifer tree species.

Meanwhile, each tree has been planted by hand and chosen for their suitability for future climate conditions and their ability to support local biodiversity.

Species such as Pedunculate Oak, Sessile Oak, Alder, Scots Pine and Monterey Pine have been planted at the new woodlands.

Furthermore, at both sites, shrubs such as dogwood, hawthorn, and elder have been planted along the woodland edges to attract wildlife.

Forestry England said Picklescott will also play a "key role" in forest science through long-term species research projects that will influence future forest planting and management.

Forestry England’s forest management director in the west of England, Kevin Stannard, said: "These new woodlands are part of Forestry England’s most ambitious woodland creation initiative for decades.

"They will bring benefits for hundreds of years, providing crucial green spaces for communities, providing a sustainable source of timber and supporting wildlife to flourish. And they’ll help tackle the climate emergency through the many benefits woodlands offer from carbon storage and flood mitigation to supporting air quality and soil health.

"Planting the trees is the final step in a long and collaborative process, from acquiring and surveying land, to designing the forest layout and consulting with communities. I’m incredibly proud to see the last tree planted and looking forward to watching these news woodlands become part of our landscape."

The new woodlands at Picklescott and Lower Lye are part of Forestry England’s four-year woodland creation programme that is supported by the Government’s Nature for Climate Fund.

The programme has seen 1.8 million trees planted across 16 new woodlands in England, covering 1,000 hectares.

Alongside their role in fighting climate change, Forestry England said the new forests will provide sustainable timber, support flood management, improve air quality, and offer green spaces for communities to connect with nature.

The executive agency is aiming to create 2,000 hectares of new woodland by 2026 and said it is planning further planting over the next year.