Fire crews called to house fire in Church Stretton

The incident happened in Watling Street South after materials were left on a cooker.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 1.37pm on Saturday, May 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a house fire in Church Stretton involving materials left on the cooker.

“Fire crews used one hose reel jet, two breathing apparatus, one halligan bar and small tools.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Church Stretton.